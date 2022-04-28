Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in April

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNLPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of research firms have commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

