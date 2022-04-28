Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.93

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 143229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

