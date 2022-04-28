FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.79

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 58049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

