Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $20,398.65 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $20,398.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
