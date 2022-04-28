Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $20,398.65 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $20,398.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $833.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Funko by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

