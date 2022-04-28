Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,818.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $257,818.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.96 or 0.07367157 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

