Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($49.71) to GBX 3,300 ($42.06) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Future has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.21.
Future Company Profile (Get Rating)
