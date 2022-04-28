Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($49.71) to GBX 3,300 ($42.06) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Future has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

