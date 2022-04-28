FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $588.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

FICO stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

