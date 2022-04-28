Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $0.0145

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $93,858.64 and approximately $28,821.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00101114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

