GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBL. TheStreet lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 84.90% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

