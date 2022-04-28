GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $173,151.74 and approximately $159,355.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.29 or 0.07367823 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

