Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

