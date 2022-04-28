Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Gartner worth $106,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $288.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $195.53 and a one year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

