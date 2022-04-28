GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,037. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GATX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GATX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GATX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GATX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.