General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.