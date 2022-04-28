Genesis Shards Reaches One Day Volume of $28,022.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $492,411.50 and approximately $28,022.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

