GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 4,823.64% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,076,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,808. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.88. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.