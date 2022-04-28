Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Geron by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.09. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

