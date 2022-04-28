Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 142.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
