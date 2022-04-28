Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 142.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

