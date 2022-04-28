Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.