GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,810.40 ($23.07). The company had a trading volume of 8,745,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,216. The stock has a market cap of £92.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.71.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

