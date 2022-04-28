GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).
Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,810.40 ($23.07). The company had a trading volume of 8,745,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,216. The stock has a market cap of £92.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.71.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
