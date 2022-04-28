GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Plans Dividend of GBX 14

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,799.97 ($22.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £91.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,641.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,594.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.83) to GBX 1,910 ($24.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

