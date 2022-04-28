Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,993. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,797. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

