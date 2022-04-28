goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$190.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Desjardins from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $127.16. goeasy has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

