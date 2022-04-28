GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. 152,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 121,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

