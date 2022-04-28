Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Stock Position Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes comprises 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.