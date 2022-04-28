Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.43.

Shares of GSHD opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

