Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179,150.89

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $179,150.89 and $60,446.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

