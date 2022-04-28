GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

HSY opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $158.50 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

