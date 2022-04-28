Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.
About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.