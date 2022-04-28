Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.43 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $9.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

