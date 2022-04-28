Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.40. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.