Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,050 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

