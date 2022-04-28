Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of MBIA worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in MBIA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 220,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 11,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

