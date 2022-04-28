Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $254,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

