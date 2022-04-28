Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,862 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,725,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 879,714 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

