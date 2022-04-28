Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.35. 118,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,124. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

