Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

