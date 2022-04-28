Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 684,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

