GXChain Hits One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $122.34 million and $1.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,985,087 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

