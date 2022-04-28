GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 492 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $88.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

