GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 572 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,077,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.