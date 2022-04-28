GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,098,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.