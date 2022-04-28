GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 215,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

