Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $41.60 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.60.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.93.

HAL stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

