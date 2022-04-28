Hamel Associates Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 451,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616,318. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $121.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $361.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.