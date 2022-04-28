Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($129.03) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($179.57) to €165.00 ($177.42) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $198.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

