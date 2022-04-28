Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 982.40 ($12.52). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 978.80 ($12.48), with a volume of 1,003,419 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($19.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($23.45) to GBX 1,765 ($22.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($15.36) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($18.91).

The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,043.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,675.99).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

