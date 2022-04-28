Hathor (HTR) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hathor (HTR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Hathor has a market cap of $88.48 million and $1.99 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 905,995,584 coins and its circulating supply is 230,050,584 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.