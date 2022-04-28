Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.19

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and traded as high as $26.76. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 9,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

