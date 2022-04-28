Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,909 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 526,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

